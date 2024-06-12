Watch CBS News
3 children, 2 adults injured in car, bicycle crash in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood

By Natalie Goldstick

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two adults and three children were seriously injured Wednesday evening in a crash involving cars and a bicycle in Rogers Park.

The crash happened at Jonquil Terrace and Marshfield Avenue, in the North of Howard section of Rogers Park.

A blue car was left lying on its side diagonally in an alley, while a lighter blue car was up on the parkway and sidewalk in front of an apartment building nearby. A wrecked bicycle was seen next to the second car.

Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) said on Facebook Live from the scene that a driver had been speeding down an alley from Howard Street and almost hit a child on a bicycle. The child on the bicycle was not struck by the car, but was still receiving medical treatment, Hadden said.

The car speeding down the alley then also hit another ca with a family inside. This was the blue car that ended up on its side in the alley, Hadden said.

The Chicago Fire Department said two children were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, and a third to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge—all in serious-to-critical condition.

Two adults were taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, also in serious-to-critical condition, the CFD said.

Information from police was not immediately available.

First published on June 12, 2024 / 7:42 PM CDT

