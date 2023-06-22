Woman shot while sitting inside car in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is critically hurt after being shot while in her car in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police say just before 3 a.m., officers responded to the 4400 block of South Honore Street and found the 47-year-old woman who was shot.

She told police that she was shot by an unknown man traveling in a dark-colored SUV.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen in critical condition.

No arrests were made.

Area detectives are investigating.