Woman shot while sitting inside car in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is critically hurt after being shot while in her car in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday morning.
Police say just before 3 a.m., officers responded to the 4400 block of South Honore Street and found the 47-year-old woman who was shot.
She told police that she was shot by an unknown man traveling in a dark-colored SUV.
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen in critical condition.
No arrests were made.
Area detectives are investigating.
