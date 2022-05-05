Watch CBS News

Woman shot in side during quarrel in Bronzeville

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and wounded Wednesday evening during a quarrel in Bronzeville.

At 8:45 p.m., the 22-year-old woman was in a quarrel with someone she knew in the 4300 block of South Champlain Avenue when the other person took out a gun and shot her, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody Wednesday night. Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on May 4, 2022 / 9:21 PM

