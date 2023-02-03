Woman shot, seriously hurt during argument on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 47-year-old woman is seriously hurt after being shot in the South Austin neighborhood Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:47 a.m.

Police say the victim was arguing with a known man outside when he opened fire.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in serious but stable condition, police said.

The shooter was taken into custody at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Area detectives are investigating.