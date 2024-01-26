Watch CBS News
20-year-old woman shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 20-year-old woman is recovering after she was shot inside a South Shore home.

According to police scanner audio, the victim may be pregnant.

Police said a man entered the home in the 7800 block of Colfax just before 10:30 Friday morning and shot the woman in her back and right shoulder.

She was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition is listed as stable.

No one is in custody at this time.

January 26, 2024

