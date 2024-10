Woman hit in both legs in West Pullman shooting

Woman hit in both legs in West Pullman shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 31-year-old woman was hurt Tuesday night following a shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Chicago police said just after 10 p.m., she was standing on the sidewalk in the 11600 block of South Racine Avenue when someone in the area fired shots – hitting her in both legs.

She was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

As of Wednesday, no one is in custody.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.