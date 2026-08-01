Woman shot during attempted carjacking in Lawndale

A woman was shot during an attempted carjacking in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said a 36-year-old woman was getting out of her car in the 4600 block of West Fifth Avenue just before 12:40 a.m. when a man approached and took out of a gun.

Police said the man tried to take her car and fired shots before running away.

The woman shot in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she is listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.