Woman robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight while walking dog in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Video shows a woman being held up in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Wednesday.

Police said at 11:20 a.m., the 70-year-old woman was walking with her dog in the 1300 block of West Webster Avenue when a man came up, took out a gun, and demanded her property.

The video shows a blue Honda CRV pull up and slow down as the man gets out and points a gun at both the woman and the dog. He goes on to grab her purse and run out of frame.

Police said the robber fled in the Honda.

No one was in custody late Wednesday.

This robbery happened just a block from where 23-year-old Dakotah Earley was shot and nearly killed this past spring.

Earley was walking home on Friday, May 6, near Wayne and Webster avenues in the Lincoln Park neighborhood over his cell phone and password.

He has had several surgeries and spent days in a coma and on life support. Earley also lost part of his leg and part of his colon as a result of the shooting.

Tyshon Brownlee, 19 – who is also a suspect in several other armed robberies – is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in the Earley case.