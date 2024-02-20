Woman robbed, brutally beaten in attack on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday were looking for the thieves who brutally attacked and beat a woman in broad daylight in the Norwood Park neighborhood.

At 2:30 p.m. Monday, the 26-year-old woman was walking in the 6000 block of North Elston Avenue, near Peterson and Austin avenues, when three men came up and demanded her property, police said.

The men then beat the woman in the mouth and arm with a metal object and forced her to the ground, police said. The men stole the woman's purse, and fled in a dark-colored sedan.

The woman was treated by Chicago Fire Department paramedics on the scene, but refused further medical attention.

Late Tuesday, there was no one in custody in the attack. Grand Central Area detectives are investigating.

This attack was one of several that occurred on Monday. Surveillance video from nearby Elite Physique Fitness Studio captured an attack on a woman at the mouth of an alley in the 4300 block of North Linder Avenue in Portage Park on Monday – almost directly across the street from Jacqueline Vaughn Occupational High School.

A surveillance of a brutal attack in the 4300 block of North Linder Avenue on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. Elite Physique Fitness Studio