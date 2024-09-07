Woman riding bicycle killed in suburban Chicago hit-and-run

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) — A bicyclist was killed Friday night in a hit-and-run in Wadsworth, Illinois, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say just before midnight, deputies arrived at the scene on Dilleys Road just south of Wadsworth Road for a report of a person down. Upon arrival, they found a woman dead in the roadway. The age of the victim was not released.

The victim suffered trauma that was consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Preliminary investigation by the sheriff's crash investigators believe the woman was riding a bicycle northbound on Dilleys Road when she was struck from behind by a northbound GMC SUV. She was thrown from the bicycle, which became lodged under the SUV, as the driver fled from the scene.

The woman was then struck by a southbound Hyundai Elantra driven by a 23-year-old man from Waukegan. The driver was cooperating with the investigation.

A witness told authorities they saw a GMC SUV dragging a bicycle eastbound on Wadsworth Road. The vehicle was identified and located parked at a residence in Winthrop Harbor. Its damage was consistent with being involved in the hit-and-run crash.

The vehicle was seized, and crash investigators have identified the suspected driver of that vehicle, a 32-year-old man from Winthrop Harbor.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is in the process of identifying the woman and scheduling an autopsy.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.

Authorities said criminal charges will be sought following the conclusion of the investigation.