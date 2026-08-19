Woman killed, man seriously wounded in stabbing in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood

Chicago police early Wednesday were looking for the person who stabbed a man and a woman in the Little Village neighborhood the night before, leaving the woman dead.

At 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 2500 block of South Christiana Avenue, where they found a woman inside a home with multiple puncture wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers also found a man, 59, with multiple laceration wounds to his body. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was reported in serious condition.

Officers found a weapon at the scene.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating Wednesday morning. There was no word on a suspect or any arrests.