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Woman killed in crash on I-65 in Crown Point, Indiana

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Hector Carrion

/ CBS Chicago

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A Chicago woman was killed overnight Saturday into Sunday on Interstate 65 in Crown Point, Indiana.

The crash happened on northbound I-65 just before exit 247 in Crown Point.

The Lake County, Indiana, Coroner's office said Navya Gadusu, 25, of Chicago, was killed in the crash.

There were reports of several other injuries that were not immediately confirmed.

Information from Indiana State Police on what happened and how many vehicles were involved was not immediately available.

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