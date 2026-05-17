Woman killed in crash on I-65 in Crown Point, Indiana

A Chicago woman was killed overnight Saturday into Sunday on Interstate 65 in Crown Point, Indiana.

The crash happened on northbound I-65 just before exit 247 in Crown Point.

The Lake County, Indiana, Coroner's office said Navya Gadusu, 25, of Chicago, was killed in the crash.

There were reports of several other injuries that were not immediately confirmed.

Information from Indiana State Police on what happened and how many vehicles were involved was not immediately available.