Woman in custody after breaking into home in Aurora, Illinois, police say

A woman was taken into custody, accused of breaking into a home in Aurora, Illinois, on Saturday morning.

Aurora Police said around 9:14 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of South Edgelawn Drive for a report of a residential burglary after a neighbor reported what they described as a suspicious person on the property.

Arriving officers found evidence of forced entry at the home and encountered a woman inside the residence who refused to come out.

Police said officers secured the area and members of the department's negotiating team and Special Response Team responded to the scene. After more than an hour of negotiations, officers took the woman into custody without further incident and she was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

No other individuals were inside the residence, and there were no injuries to officers or anyone in the area.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.