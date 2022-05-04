Woman in custody after brawl outside Hard Rock Cafe

Police break up fight in front of Hard Rock Cafe

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was arrested early Wednesday, after a fight outside the Hard Rock Cafe in River North.

Chicago police responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. after someone called about a battery in progress.

Officers tried to break up the fight as fists were being thrown outside the Hard Rock Cafe at 63 W. Ontario St.

A valet box was knocked to the ground during the scuffle, sending car keys scattered on the ground, and police said some keys were lost during the incident.

No one was injured, but police did take one woman into custody.