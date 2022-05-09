Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.
Police said the 28-year-old woman was standing on the street, in the 4700 block of West Arthington Street around 1:45 a.m., when the driver of a white SUV hit her and drove off.
The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made. Police are searching for the driver.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.