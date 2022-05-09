Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said the 28-year-old woman was standing on the street, in the 4700 block of West Arthington Street around 1:45 a.m., when the driver of a white SUV hit her and drove off.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for the driver.