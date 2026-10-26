Woman hit by CTA bus in roadway on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A woman was hit by a bus on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the edge of Chicago's Lincoln Park community Sunday evening.

At 9:02 p.m., police were called to the Drive just north of the Fullerton Drive exit for a pedestrian in the roadway. Officers found a 40-year-old woman lying in the road with injuries to her lower extremities.

The woman had come into contact with a Chicago Transit Authority bus in the road, police said. The bus driver pulled over at the next exit, police said. At the time, there were seven adult passengers on the bus.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating.