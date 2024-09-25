Woman found shot to death on Chicago's Near South Side, police say

Woman found shot to death on Near South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was found shot and killed early Wednesday morning on the city's Near South Side.

Chicago police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the neck around 2:40 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West 27th Street in the Douglas neighborhood.

The victim died at the scene. Her age was not released.

Over 60 shell casings were counted on the sidewalk and street.

No further information was immediately available, and as of Wednesday, no one was in custody.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated by Area 3 detectives.