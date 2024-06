Woman found dead outside in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was found dead early Wednesday morning in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to police.

Preliminary information says the woman was found unresponsive outside in the 6900 block of South Wabash Avenue just after 8 a.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

No one is in custody.

No further information was immediately available.