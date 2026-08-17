Woman dies while saving her son in Des Plaines River near Libertyville, Illinois, police say

A woman died after she went into the Des Plaines River to save her son on Sunday evening in a forest preserve near north suburban Libertyville.

Lake County Forest Preserves Police said, around 7 p.m., the woman entered the river near the Independence Grove Forest Preserve to assist her son.

After helping her son reach another family member, the woman went under the water. A family member and other people nearby pulled the woman out of the water, and paramedics treated her at the scene before taking her to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman's name has not been released.

Lake County Forest Preserves Police and the Lake County Medical Examiner's Office were investigating.