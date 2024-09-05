Suburban Chicago woman dies days after motorcycle crash near Antioch

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) — A motorcycle passenger has died days after a crash near Antioch, Illinois, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The crash happened on Saturday, around 8:30 p.m., in the area of Route 59 and Diemer Street.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene and found a 1998 Harley-Davidson and a woman, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, unconscious and unresponsive in the roadway. She was identified as Mechell Hall, 48, of Lindenhurst, Illinois, by the Coroner's Office.

She was taken to an area hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The office said on Wednesday morning, they were notified by staff from Advocate Condell Medical Center that, despite care and treatment, the woman died from her injuries. A death investigation was initiated at that time.

A preliminary investigation by the coroner's office said her death is consistent with blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The motorcycle driver, Gregory Shaer, 51, from Lake Villa, Illinois, was charged with aggravated DUI resulting in great bodily harm and with DUI and driving in the wrong lane of traffic.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.