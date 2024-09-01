Suburban Chicago man facing DUI charges in motorcycle crash that left woman critically hurt in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) — A woman is critically injured, and a motorcyclist is facing felony charges after a crash near Antioch, Illinois, Saturday evening.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the crash scene near Route 59 and Diemer Street around 8:30 p.m. There, they found an unconscious and unresponsive woman on the road near a 1998 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The woman, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, was hospitalized with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the motorcycle driver, 51-year-old Gregory Shaer of Lake Villa, told deputies he was heading south on Route 59 and swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle that turned in front of him. He did not suffer significant injuries.

Deputies say a 33-year-old Antioch woman told them she was heading north on Route 59 in her GMC Acadia when she was sideswiped by the motorcycle, which was heading south. She said Shaer served into her lane.

Officials say evidence located at the scene matches the woman's account of the incident, and Shaer showed signs of alcohol impairment. He was arrested but refused to provide breath, blood, or a urine sample. A Lake County judge approved a search warrant, and Shaer was taken to a local hospital to provide the samples.

Shaer is charged with aggravated DUI resulting in great bodily harm, which is a felony. He is also charged with DUI and driving in the wrong lane of traffic.

He was being held in the Lake County Jail and was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Sunday morning.