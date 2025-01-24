Watch CBS News
Woman dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Chicago's West Town

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday morning in the city's West Town neighborhood.

It happened just before 9 a.m. in the 700 block of North Oakley Boulevard.

Chicago police said the victim, a 66-year-old woman, was in the crosswalk when a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross turned into the crosswalk and hit her. The vehicle then fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

The woman was taken to Storger Hospital, where she died.

As of Friday there is no one in custody.

Detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available. 

