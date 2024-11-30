Watch CBS News
Woman dies after being found shot during well-being check in Palatine, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) — A woman was found shot to death inside a residence Friday night during a well-being check in Palatine, Illinois.

Palatine police said just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a well-being check in the 1700 block of North Kicks Road. There, the victim, a 42-year-old woman, was found with a single gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to an area hospital by the Palatine Fire Department, where she died.

Police said there are no known threats or safety concerns to the public.

The Palatine Police Department said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing and will provide information as it becomes available. 

