24-year-old woman dies after being shot while riding car in East Chatham

Woman dies after being shot while riding car in East Chatham

Woman dies after being shot while riding car in East Chatham

Woman dies after being shot while riding car in East Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman died after she was shot while riding in the back of a car in Chicago's East Chatham neighborhood.

Police said the 24-year-old woman was in a car in the 900 block of East 82nd Street just before midnight when she was shot in the head.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she died.

The driver and second passenger were not injured.

No arrests have been made.