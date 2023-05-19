Woman who crashed Jeep in West Town had been robbing people all morning, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman accused of a crime spree on the city's Near West and Northwest sides is now facing felony charges.

Mercedes Jackson, 26, was arrested on Thursday after police said she crashed a stolen Jeep into a building in the 800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, near Chicago and Ogden avenues.

Police spotted the Jeep around 11:15 a.m. Thursday and tried to pull it over, but the driver kept going and crashed into the building instead, police said.

Jackson was later arrested a short distance away in the 800 block of North Racine Avenue, and a gun was recovered.

Police said Jackson had been robbing people at gunpoint all morning before she crashed the car and was arrested.

The first robbery happened at 9:05 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of West Crystal Street in Wicker Park. The victim was a 44-year-old man.

The second robbery was at 9:56 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of West Chicago Avenue in East Ukrainian Village. The victim was a 36-year-old man.

The third was at 10:10 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of North Willard Court in West Town. The victim was a 30-year-old man.

Investigators said the Jeep, and the gun used in the robberies, were stolen from west suburban Downers Grove.

Jackson is charged with three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm. She appeared in bond court on Friday.