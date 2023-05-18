Stolen Jeep crashes into building in West Town
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Jeep that had been stolen in west suburban Downers Grove crashed into a building Thursday morning in the West Town neighborhood in Chicago.
Police said, around 11:15 a.m., officers in the 800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Downers Grove.
When police tried to stop the car, the driver crashed into a building, and ran off.
The driver was later arrested in the 800 block of North Racine Avenue, and a gun was recovered at the scene.
Police said charges were pending against the driver.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.