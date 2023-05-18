Stolen Jeep crashes into building in West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Jeep that had been stolen in west suburban Downers Grove crashed into a building Thursday morning in the West Town neighborhood in Chicago.

Police said, around 11:15 a.m., officers in the 800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Downers Grove.

When police tried to stop the car, the driver crashed into a building, and ran off.

The driver was later arrested in the 800 block of North Racine Avenue, and a gun was recovered at the scene.

Police said charges were pending against the driver.