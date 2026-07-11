Woman, child critically injured in crash involving motorcycle in Englewood

A woman and a young girl were critically injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Friday night.

Chicago police said a black SUV driving southbound in the 6700 block of South Damen Avenue around 11:20 p.m. was involved in a crash with a motorcycle. No further details were provided.

The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old woman, was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A 9-year-old girl riding on the motorcycle was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where she is also listed in critical condition.

The two men inside the SUV were not injured.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.