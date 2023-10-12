Woman charged with lying, hiding evidence from deadly ATV crash in McHenry County

Uni. SPRING GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – A woman was charged with lying to authorities investigating a fatal ATV crash in unincorporated Spring Grove back in February.

Detectives and crash investigators determined Samantha Jacobson, 45, of Crystal Lake, was responsible for hiding evidence from the investigation.

Authorities said Jacobson was at a drinking establishment on Feb. 7 with the victim, Glenn Luthardt, 56, when he started to leave. She suggested he didn't drive, but Luthardt ignored her and left on the ATV. Jacobson left shortly after.

A witness told authorities he was traveling at a high rate of speed while crossing Grass Lake Road onto Lake Shore Drive when he lost control and was thrown from the ATV.

Jacobson then arranged for the ATV to be removed from the scene, along with other evidence, and then lied to investigators, indicating she was driving down the roadway and happened to come across Luthardt's body on the roadway. She attempted to lead investigators into believing Luthardt was not involved in a crash, police said.

The ATV was found hours later in the backyard of a residence a half mile from the scene.

Jacobson was charged with two counts of obstructing justice.

She appeared in court on Wednesday and was released pending trial.

Jacobson is due back in court on Nov. 7. at 9 a.m.