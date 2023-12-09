Chicago woman charged in Homan Square shooting that left 1 dead, 3 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is facing multiple charges in a shooting that left one man dead, and three women hurt in the Homan Square neighborhood last month.

Deja Collins, 23, was arrested by Chicago police officers on Thursday in the 4300 block of West Wilcox Street. She was charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and three counts of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

She was identified as the offender who, on Nov. 29, just after 8:30 p.m., opened fire in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street.

Police say the victims were in a quarrel when someone they knew came up and shot them all.

A 22-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and died at the hospital.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the right leg, a 24-year-old woman was grazed in the head, and a 21-year-old woman was shot in the left shoulder. All were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Collins is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.