Shooting kills man, wounds three women on Chicago's West Side

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were wounded Wednesday evening in a shooting in the Homan Square neighborhood.

Police said at 8:33 p.m. Tuesday, the victims were in a quarrel on the sidewalk in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street – west of Central Park Avenue – when someone they knew came up and shot them all.

A 22-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, and died at the hospital.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the right leg, a 24-year-old woman was grazed in the head, and a 21-year-old woman was shot in the left shoulder. All were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

There was no one in custody late Wednesday, and Area 4 detectives are investigating.

Sources said the shooting was believed to be domestic in nature.

