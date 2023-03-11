Watch CBS News
Woman dies after being stabbed multiple times on CTA platform in the Loop

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman has died after being stabbed while on a CTA platform in the Loop Saturday morning.

Police say around 1:26 a.m., a man attacked the 26-year-old victim on the elevated platform at the Adams and Wabash stop.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department in critical condition with stab wounds to the chest, abdomen, and left arm. She was later pronounced dead. 

CTA trains kept running in the Loop throughout the night but bypassed the Adams and Wabash stop while police investigated. Trains have resumed stops at the station. 

No arrests were made. 

CTA says they're "working closely with Chicago Police as they investigate this incident, including providing any relevant security-camera video."

First published on March 11, 2023 / 6:02 AM

