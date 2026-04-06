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Woman, 76, found dead in Oak Lawn, Illinois, home; police identify person of interest

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

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A 76-year-old woman was found dead in a home in the southwest Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn this past weekend, and police said they have identified a person of interest in her death.

At 1:10 p.m. Sunday, Oak Lawn police were called to a home in the 9400 block of South 53rd Cort for a wellbeing check. A caretaker had found the 76-year-old woman unresponsive, and police found that she was dead.

Oak Lawn police have identified a person of interest, and said the incident appeared to be isolated and domestic in nature.

The identity of the woman found dead and further information were not immediately available.

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