Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, 71, hit and killed by cement truck in Oak Park, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Natalie Goldstick

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A woman was struck by a cement truck in the west Chicago suburb of Oak Park on Wednesday morning, and went on to die.

The Village of Oak Park said just before 9 a.m., the 71-year-old woman was hit by a cement truck while crossing the street at North Boulevard and Euclid Avenue, near the Union Pacific West Metra and Chicago Transit Authority Green Line tracks.

The scene is also near the Oak Park Fire Department's Station 1, the village said.

The woman was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation continued Wednesday afternoon.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue