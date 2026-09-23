Woman, 71, hit and killed by cement truck in Oak Park, Illinois

A woman was struck by a cement truck in the west Chicago suburb of Oak Park on Wednesday morning, and went on to die.

The Village of Oak Park said just before 9 a.m., the 71-year-old woman was hit by a cement truck while crossing the street at North Boulevard and Euclid Avenue, near the Union Pacific West Metra and Chicago Transit Authority Green Line tracks.

The scene is also near the Oak Park Fire Department's Station 1, the village said.

The woman was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation continued Wednesday afternoon.