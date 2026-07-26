Woman, 2 men killed when vehicle hits train after pursuit on Chicago's Southwest Side

Two men and a woman were killed, and another woman was critically injured, when a vehicle hit a train during a police pursuit through Chicago's Southwest Side early Sunday morning.

Chicago police said it all started when they got a call in the Morgan Park (22nd) District, which includes the Morgan Park, Beverly, and Mount Greenwood communities. The caller said someone had pointed a gun at them while traveling in a vehicle, police said.

Police did not say specifically where this was alleged to have happened.

Officers found a vehicle matching the caller's description at an unspecified location and tried to pull it over, police said. But the driver did not stop, and led police on a pursuit. The pursuit, however, was quickly terminated, police said.

Illinois State Police went on to find the same vehicle and tried to pull it over in the 5500 block of South Cicero Avenue, Chicago police said. This time, the driver stopped, but fled right afterward, police said.

State police called on Chicago police to assist as the vehicle fled. At a high rate of speed, the vehicle left the roadway in the 6900 block of South Cicero Avenue, where Chicago borders Bedford Park to the west and numerous freight lines run. At 2:16 a.m., the vehicle hit a train box car, police said.

Two men and one woman in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth occupant of the vehicle, a woman, suffered trauma to her body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported. The police Investigative Response Team was investigating Sunday morning.