Woman, 2 men charged with robbing, battering teenage boy on CTA platform on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men and a woman were charged Tuesday with robbing and beating a teenage boy on a CTA Green Line platform on the city's West Side.

Henry Coleman, 23, of the North Lawndale neighborhood; Tyrese Johnson, 23, of the Uptown neighborhood; and Jordyn Loevassaur, 20, of Haines City, Florida, were all charged with one count each of robbery and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Police said the three were arrested on Street near 17th Street around 1:25 p.m. Sunday. Minutes earlier, police said. They had robbed a 16-year-old boy on the platform for the Cicero Avenue stop on the Green Line – at Cicero Avenue and Lake Street.

Police said they battered the teen and forcibly took his property.

The three are due for a detention hearing on Tuesday.