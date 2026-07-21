Girls' basketball youth clinic celebrating WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago held in Auburn Gresham

Chicago is home to the WNBA All-Star Game this week, with events happening around the city to celebrate the game and its impact on girls and young women.

One of those events took place on the city's South Side on Tuesday.

The rhythm of a DJ's beats, the percussion of a drumline, and the sound of basketballs being dribbled fill the air at Foster Park in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The buzz and fanfare are part of the celebrations surrounding the WNBA All-Star Game, set for Saturday night at the United Center.

"It's really exciting for me because I just love basketball, so it's just like the whole thing. It's just kind of crazy to me," said participant Ahmia Shelton.

Chicago hosting the game's biggest names is a special opportunity for young hoopers.

"I'm trying to meet a WNBA player ... maybe A'ja Wilson," said participant Destiny Fields.

Girls participated in a youth clinic to practice their basketball skills, as well as adding an orange line to the courts—marking the official WNBA 3-point line where the pros in the league shoot from.

"I think we all just appreciated having the opportunity to do it and it just felt like a group effort and that feels nice," said participant Isabella Ayala.

Chicago Sky Foundation leaders say the Line 'Em Up initiative to add the orange 3-point line to park courts symbolizes the team and league's efforts to lift girls and young women.

"This initiative is about empowering young girls as well as women to know that these courts belong to them just as much as boys," said Awvee Storey, executive director of the Chicago Sky Foundation.

Mayor Brandon Johnson joined the event, announcing the Chicago Sky and his administration are distributing 500 free tickets for youth to see the WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday.

Johnson says he hopes the All-Star Game further boosts the city's reputation in hosting major national sporting events.

"For the WNBA to see Chicago as a place to highlight and lift up the league, especially after 30 years of the trial of making sure that women's sports gets its just due, now more than ever I think it's important," he said.

The Chicago Park District says its goal is to add the bright orange WNBA 3-point line to basketball courts in 30 parks across the city by the end of the year.