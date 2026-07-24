Amid growing popularity, WNBA All-Star Game returns to Chicago

WNBA All-Star weekend festivities continue. Chicago is the center of the women's basketball universe and fan interest has grown for this event.

Players and coaches in the All-Star Game got a surprise visit from former President Barack Obama on Friday as they practiced at the Obama Presidential Center's Home Court.

"All of you are extraordinary, and I could not be bigger fans," Obama said. "The way the game has been growing lately, the way it's been picking up and people paying attention to your excellence, I think it's been something for basketball fans, generally, a sight to see. It's been making me happy."

At McCormick Place, fans of the league immersed themselves in the All-Star weekend festivities.

"I want to play in the WNBA someday. So it's great to watch and be influenced by other players," said Peyton, from Zanesville, Ohio.

The WNBA Live fan fest includes 34 brands giving fans a chance to interact with different installations. The league said it expects some 30,000 people to visit the event during its three-day run at McCormick Place.

Fans said growing interest in the All-Star game and the sport is worth celebrating.

"It's really big. I think women's sports right now, they're going up and people are really starting to pay more attention, and I think it's really important for younger girls to see that," said Charlotte McAllister, of Munster, Indiana.

StubHub data shows ticket demand for the WNBA All-Star Game is up 35% from last year, and nearly eight times higher than the last time the event was in Chicago in 2022.

The ticket exchange and resale company also found 63% of buyers to Saturday's game come from outside of Illinois.

"I love that now women are getting their exposure in the WNBA, treated like stars, so it's been an amazing time," said one fan named Mikaela, from Washington, D.C.

As fans take in the fan fest, the skills challenge on Friday night, and Saturday's All-Star Game, they said the future of the league looks bright.

"Look forward to the next 30 years, but also it being here in Chicago means a lot. It's the basketball city, so it's been an amazing time," Mikaela said.