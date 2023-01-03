Melted butter clogs Wisconsin canal after dairy plant fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Melted butter clogged up a canal in central Wisconsin, after a nearby dairy plant caught fire Monday night.

The fire started around 9 p.m. at Associated Milk Producers, Inc., in Portage.

Firefighters struggled with flames, smoke, and melted butter that flowed through the building.

Hazardous materials crews were called in to contain the butter runoff that flowed into sewers and waterways.

Crews deployed booms in the nearby canal to contain the melted butter that had flowed into the canal.