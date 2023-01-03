Watch CBS News
Melted butter clogs Wisconsin canal after dairy plant fire

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Melted butter clogged up a canal in central Wisconsin, after a nearby dairy plant caught fire Monday night.

The fire started around 9 p.m. at Associated Milk Producers, Inc., in Portage.

Firefighters struggled with flames, smoke, and melted butter that flowed through the building.

Hazardous materials crews were called in to contain the butter runoff that flowed into sewers and waterways.

Crews deployed booms in the nearby canal to contain the melted butter that had flowed into the canal.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 3:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

