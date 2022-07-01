Boy Scouts 'jumped into action' after surviving Amtrak derailment in Missouri

CHICAGO (CBS) – In the moments after the Amtrak train headed to Chicago on Monday derailed in Missouri, a troop of Wisconsin Boy Scouts were among those who immediately acted to help their fellow passengers.

"You experience the first jolt, you see white smoke coming out of the window on your left, and then the second jolt hits and suddenly you're turned on your side," said Isaac Burken, of the Boy Scouts Troop 73.

Burken's mother recalled what her son said he and his fellow scouts did after the train derailed.

"They jumped into action like without even thinking," said Sarah Burken, a Scout mom. "He said mom, it was like everybody … we just reacted. We checked on each other and we checked on others and it's just what we do."

A photo of the derailed Amtrak train in Missouri. Ron Goulet

Dozens of people were hurt and four people were killed when the train slammed into a dump truck and derailed Monday afternoon in Mendon, Missouri, while en route from Los Angeles to Chicago.

One Kansas family hurt in the crash hired a Chicago law firm to sue the train company.

The Boy Scouts are all safe and back home in Wisconsin.