Amtrak train derails after striking dump truck in Missouri; multiple injuries reported

An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed Monday after striking a dump truck at a public crossing in Missouri, Amtrak said. Amtrak said it had received "early reports" of injuries, though it's not clear how many people were hurt.

Amtrak said the train, which was carrying approximately 243 people, hit a truck in Mendon, Missouri — about two hours northeast of Kansas City — at approximately 1:42 p.m. local time, causing "several" cars to derail. The service said local authorities are working to assist passengers.

University of Missouri Health Care, a hospital in Columbia, Missouri, said it is receiving three patients from the derailment — though it said that number could change.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said approximately eight cars derailed.

Photos appear to show passengers on the outside of an overturned Amtrak car. Rob Nightingale

Amtrak did not provide any additional information about the crash or the condition of the train and its passengers. But photographs and videos appeared to show multiple cars turned on their side with passengers sitting on top, and another video appeared to show passengers comforting each other from the inside of an overturned train car.

BREAKING 🇺🇲 : Footage shows aftermath of Train derailment in Missouri, USA



♦️An #Amtrak train has derailed after hitting a dump truck near Mendon in central Missouri. pic.twitter.com/bstZvdkHxK — Zaid Ahmd  (@realzaidzayn) June 27, 2022

Congressman Sam Graves, who represents Mendon, said he's "closely monitoring" the derailment.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he's "saddened" to hear of the derailment, adding that "Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, and other emergency management personnel are responding. We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted."

This is a developing news story. Check back for more updates.