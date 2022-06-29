Watch CBS News
Chicago law firm hired by Kansas family to sue Amtrak after deadly collision

Chicago law firm hired by Kansas family to sue Amtrak after deadly collision
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Kansas family hurt in this week's deadly Amtrak crash is hiring a Chicago law firm to sue the train company.

The Chicago-bound train slammed into a dump truck in rural Missouri on Monday. Four people were killed and 150 were hurt.

The train crossing has no lights or other signals to warn of an approaching train. Lawyers believe negligence was involved.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 5:51 PM

