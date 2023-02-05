Winter Wine Walk in downtown Naperville happening today
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – It's going to be a nice day to head to downtown Naperville's Winter Wine Walk.
Attendees will get a wine-tasting glass for sampling, and a map to explore shops, restaurants, and more near Naperville's scenic Riverwalk.
It runs from noon until 5 p.m.
Tickets are $50 and are available on the downtown Naperville website.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the Inside Out Club DuPage, which helps children to build character.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.