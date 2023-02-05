Winter Wine Walk in downtown Naperville happening today

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – It's going to be a nice day to head to downtown Naperville's Winter Wine Walk.

Attendees will get a wine-tasting glass for sampling, and a map to explore shops, restaurants, and more near Naperville's scenic Riverwalk.

It runs from noon until 5 p.m.

Tickets are $50 and are available on the downtown Naperville website.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Inside Out Club DuPage, which helps children to build character.