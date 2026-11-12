Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Chicago suburbs, all of Lake County, Indiana, for lake effect snow

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of the Chicago suburbs as well as Lake County, Indiana, starting at midnight as a round of lake effect snow could possibly fall overnight.

Lake-effect rain is set to develop Thursday across northwest Indiana, with gusty winds and temperatures in the 40s. As the sun sets, that rain will change into wet snow.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Alert from midnight until 10 a.m. Friday for southern Cook County and eastern Will County in Illinois, and all of Lake County, Indiana.

The initial advisory for Indiana was issued early Thursday morning, but it expanded into Illinois around 12:30 p.m.

Snow accumulation near the state line and especially in Northwest Indiana is possible overnight. Localized totals of up to 3 inches of snow could bring road impacts along the Illinois-Indiana border.

Overnight lows will drop to freezing in the suburbs, but will remain in the mid-30s along the lakeshore, with highs on Friday in the lower 40s. Because of the warmer temperatures, snow accumulations are not expected to stick for significant periods of time.

Still, the overnight snow could make for hazardous road conditions Friday morning, so commuters are urged to leave extra time and be cautious on roadways on their way into work tomorrow.