With the upcoming winter storm, Metra schedules may change
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the impending winter storm approaching, Metra has adjusted its schedule and travel times.
While Metra plans to operate its normal schedule Thursday, December 22, Metra will reduce its service on most lines on Friday, December 23.
Metra plans to operate a modified Saturday schedule on most of its lines Friday. The SouthWest Service and Heritage Corridor lines will run on its current weekday schedules. According to Metra, the North Central Service "will operate a modified weekday schedule Friday."
Employees will be available during the holiday to clear snow and address issues connected to the storm. Metra riders are advised to allow for extra time on Thursday night and all-day Friday because of the weather.
Take a look before you head out Friday morning so you know you can get home on the train - or make alternate travel plans. Check Metra's website to see what changes are impacting your train route.
