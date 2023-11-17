Winning scratch off ticket worth $2M sold at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) – Another big winner in Illinois after a $2 million scratch-off ticket was sold in Chicago.

The lucky player purchased the "Stacks of Cash" ticket at the BP gas station located at 2357 W. Fullerton Ave.

Illinois Lottery

The retailer will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.

It's the second time the gas station was home to a lottery winner. A young woman won $250,000 after purchasing a "25X Payout" scratch-off ticket in June 2017, lottery officials said.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.