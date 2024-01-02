Watch CBS News
Winning couple of first Cook County marriage license of 2024 got married on Tuesday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One lucky couple is starting the new year by tying the knot.

Angelica Rodriguez and Alfonso Arroyo won the drawing to receive the first marriage license of 2024. The couple exchanged their vows on Tuesday.

They'll also take home several wedding gifts, including a gourmet dinner box, a sparkling wine basket, dance lessons, and more. The items were donated by several Chicago area businesses. 

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 10:27 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

