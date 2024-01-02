Winning couple of first Cook County marriage license of 2024 got married on Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One lucky couple is starting the new year by tying the knot.
Angelica Rodriguez and Alfonso Arroyo won the drawing to receive the first marriage license of 2024. The couple exchanged their vows on Tuesday.
They'll also take home several wedding gifts, including a gourmet dinner box, a sparkling wine basket, dance lessons, and more. The items were donated by several Chicago area businesses.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
