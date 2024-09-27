Watch CBS News
Beach Hazard Statement in effect Friday in Chicago by remnants of Helene

By Laura Bannon

Remnants of Helene to be felt in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Helen made landfall in Florida, and its remnants will impact the Chicago area on Friday. 

Wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour are possible Friday with highs in the upper 70s. 

Helen made landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida late Thursday night as a category 4 hurricane. It had built up as a devastating major hurricane with wind gusts as high as 140 miles per hour. On Friday, it was downgraded to a tropical storm. 

The Chicago area's wind will be strongest along and south of Interstate 80, where gusts may reach 45 mph from 11 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday. A wind advisory is in effect for Kankakee, Newton, and Jasper counties until midnight Friday for the potential of a few downed tree limbs and even brief, localized power outages.

What to expect on Friday

Mostly cloudy and breezy. High of 76. Breezy wind to 25 with gusts to 40 mph possible.

Friday night forecast

Rain is expected in the city by tonight.

More rain for Saturday

Expect rain showers and a high of 72.

Rain chance for Sunday

There will be another rain chance with a high of 73.

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

