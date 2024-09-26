Hurricane Helene's effects will be felt in Chicago as early as Friday, according to forecasts

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hurricane Helene will be the fourth landfalling U.S. hurricane this year, and is set to bring strong wind gusts unusually far inland Friday and Saturday.

Helene is forecast to make landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida Thursday night as a devastating major hurricane with wind gusts as high as 140 miles per hour. The storm will race inland at an unusually fast forward speed, so even as its access to warm water which serves as hurricane fuel is cut off after landfall, the storm will not have much time to weaken on its journey through the southeastern U.S.

Hurricane warnings are in effect 200 miles inland – nearly to Atlanta, Georgia, where 70 mph wind gusts will be possible Thursday night. As the storm is absorbed into a larger area of low pressure sitting to its west, a tight pressure gradient will lead to strong winds as far north as Illinois and Indiana.

CBS Chicago

Winds in our area will be strongest along and south of Interstate 80, where gusts may reach 45 mph from 11 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday.

A wind advisory is in effect for Kankakee, Newton and Jasper counties from 1 p.m. until midnight Friday for the potential of a few downed tree limbs and even brief, localized power outages. While the occasional strong thunderstorm brings similar wind gusts to our area at times throughout the year, these winds will be more widespread and long-lasting.

CBS Chicago

Farther north in Chicago, wind gusts are expected to reach 35 to 40 mph from late morning Friday through early Saturday. These strong winds will disrupt plans, rearrange some patio furniture, and create large, breaking waves along the lakeshore. Hazardous beach conditions will persist for swimmers and boaters throughout the day Saturday.

The remnants of Hurricane Helene are also expected to bring scattered rain showers to Chicagoland, mainly Friday night and Saturday.