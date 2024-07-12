Windy City Smokeout takes over Chicago's United Center parking lot through Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Windy City Smokeout is underway, with pitmasters cooking through the weekend. Hungry crowds will taste some of the best barbecue from around the country while enjoying live music in the parking lot of the United Center.
The four-day event kicked off Thursday night with the three Bs — Bands, Barbeque, and Beer.
Twenty-five of the best barbeque joints, including five from Chicago, will serve mouthwatering treats ranging from ribs to brisket to pulled pork.
Barry Sorkin, the pitmaster of Smoque BBQ in Old Irving Park, says guests should plan to share.
"You can certainly make a meal out of any of these dishes," he said. "What most people do, you'll come with a couple of people, you share, you try a couple of different things, you make your way around. There's some great barbecue from lots of different, some of the best pitmasters around the entire country."
General admission wristbands are still available for Friday and Sunday, when Carrie Underwood will be the headliner.
Performance lineup for Windy City Smokeout
Thursday
- Thomas Rhett
- Chase Rice
- Priscilla Block
- Adam Doleac
- Alana Springsteen
- Will Cullen
- MC4D
Friday
- Parker McCollum
- Lee Brice
- DJ Pauly D of MTV's "Jersey Shore"
- Corey Kent
- Red Clay Strays
- Jake Worthington
- The Castellows
Saturday
- Cory Johnson
- Billy Currington
- Ian Munsick
- 49 Winchester
- Wyatt Flores
- Lanie Garner
- Louie Thesinger
Sunday
- Carrie Underwood
- Nate Smith
- Muscadine Bloodline
- Ashley Cooke
- Cooper Alan
- RVSHVD
- Summer Dean
Featured restaurants
- 2M Smokehouse BBQ
- Blues Hog
- Bub City
- Chef Art Smith Restaurants
- Dampf Good BBQ
- G-Que BBQ
- Green Street Smoked Meats
- Hogapalooza
- Hoodoo Brown BBQ
- Hurtado Barbecue
- Jack Stack Barbecue
- Joe's Kansas City BBQ
- Lexington Betty Smoke House
- Little Miss BBQ
- Meat Mitch
- Operation BBQ Relief
- Panther City BBQ
- Pappy's Smokehouse
- Pig Beach BBQ
- Salt Lick BBQ
- Smoque BBQ
- Soul & Smoke
- Sugafire Smokehouse
- Ubons BBQ
- Wright's Barbecue