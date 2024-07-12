Windy City Smokeout takes over Chicago's United Center parking lot through Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Windy City Smokeout is underway, with pitmasters cooking through the weekend. Hungry crowds will taste some of the best barbecue from around the country while enjoying live music in the parking lot of the United Center.

The four-day event kicked off Thursday night with the three Bs — Bands, Barbeque, and Beer.

Twenty-five of the best barbeque joints, including five from Chicago, will serve mouthwatering treats ranging from ribs to brisket to pulled pork.

Barry Sorkin, the pitmaster of Smoque BBQ in Old Irving Park, says guests should plan to share.

"You can certainly make a meal out of any of these dishes," he said. "What most people do, you'll come with a couple of people, you share, you try a couple of different things, you make your way around. There's some great barbecue from lots of different, some of the best pitmasters around the entire country."

General admission wristbands are still available for Friday and Sunday, when Carrie Underwood will be the headliner.

Performance lineup for Windy City Smokeout

Thursday

Thomas Rhett

Chase Rice

Priscilla Block

Adam Doleac

Alana Springsteen

Will Cullen

MC4D

Friday

Parker McCollum

Lee Brice

DJ Pauly D of MTV's "Jersey Shore"

Corey Kent

Red Clay Strays

Jake Worthington

The Castellows

Saturday

Cory Johnson

Billy Currington

Ian Munsick

49 Winchester

Wyatt Flores

Lanie Garner

Louie Thesinger

Sunday

Carrie Underwood

Nate Smith

Muscadine Bloodline

Ashley Cooke

Cooper Alan

RVSHVD

Summer Dean

Featured restaurants

2M Smokehouse BBQ

Blues Hog

Bub City

Chef Art Smith Restaurants

Dampf Good BBQ

G-Que BBQ

Green Street Smoked Meats

Hogapalooza

Hoodoo Brown BBQ

Hurtado Barbecue

Jack Stack Barbecue

Joe's Kansas City BBQ

Lexington Betty Smoke House

Little Miss BBQ

Meat Mitch

Operation BBQ Relief

Panther City BBQ

Pappy's Smokehouse

Pig Beach BBQ

Salt Lick BBQ

Smoque BBQ

Soul & Smoke

Sugafire Smokehouse

Ubons BBQ

Wright's Barbecue