Willowbrook man charged in Burr Ridge road rage shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Willowbrook man is being held on $600,000 bond in connection to a road rage shooting in Burr Ridge Thursday.

According to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, Antonio Garcia-Dealba, 52, is charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, which is a felony.

Garcia-Dealba is accused of firing a handgun from his car just before 4 p.m. in the 10S656 block of Kingery Highway. According to police, Garcia-Dealba and the victim were waiting in the left turn lane of westbound 91st Street at Kingery Highway. The victim in the alleged shooting was behind Garcia-Dealba, and when the left turn arrow turned green, Garcia-Dealba did not move.

The victim then honked her horn. Garcia-Dealba allegedly raised his middle finger at the victim, made the left turn, and pulled his vehicle to the right side of the road and slowed down. According to police, when the victim passed, Garcia-Dealba fired one shot, striking the victim's rear passenger door.

Then Garcia-Dealba allegedly fled the scene and was taken into custody at his home later that day.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin called the intersection where the shooting took place "an extremely busy road."

"This type of extremely dangerous, violent behavior, that puts innocent motorists at risk, will not be tolerated in DuPage County," he said.

Garcia-Dealba is scheduled to appear in court again Sept. 11.